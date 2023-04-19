Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Vipshop worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vipshop by 121.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 128.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

