Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

NYSE MHK opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

