Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,064 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of FOX worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in FOX by 108.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX Price Performance

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

