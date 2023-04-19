Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,194 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Sealed Air worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,729,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 216,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 202,073 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $69.84.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.