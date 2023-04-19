Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $19,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of News by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 8,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of News by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

News stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

