Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,401 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

