Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,703 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.