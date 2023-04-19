Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,208 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Western Union worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 13,546.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 2,383,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Western Union by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,384,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.