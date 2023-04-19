Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,095 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 309,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

NYSE DAL opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,451 shares of company stock worth $1,276,344. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

