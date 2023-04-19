Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,366 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.76% of Blade Air Mobility worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $52,182.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,399,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $52,182.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,399,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $36,209.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,427,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,763.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,631 shares of company stock valued at $429,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

BLDE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $200.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.