Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,708 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,782 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,360 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

