Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,158 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of DaVita worth $18,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,824,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 248,510 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 3,458.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 234,890 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 169,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita Price Performance

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.