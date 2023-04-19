Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,486 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

