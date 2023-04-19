Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,437 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of Highwoods Properties worth $18,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

See Also

