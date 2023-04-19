Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 87,965 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Elanco Animal Health worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE ELAN opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

