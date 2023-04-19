Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101,935 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 4.40% of Niu Technologies worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 66.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIU stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $289.69 million, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.40 to $5.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

