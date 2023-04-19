Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.55. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 471,153 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
