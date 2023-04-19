Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.55. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 471,153 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 15,973,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $16,772,430.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,395,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,565,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 15,973,743 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,395,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,565,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 376,489,880 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,971,869.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984. Insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

