Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 187.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

