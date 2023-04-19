Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.82.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

