Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $4.11 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -381.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $158.65.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
