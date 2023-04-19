Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Taikisha Stock Down 8.4 %
OTCMKTS:TKIAF opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Taikisha has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $24.60.
Taikisha Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taikisha (TKIAF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.