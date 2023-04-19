Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.9 %

TNDM stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

