Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 213.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 44,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 820,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $115,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $115,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,924 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,172. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

