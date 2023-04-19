Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 417,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,115.0 days.
Technogym Price Performance
TCCHF stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Technogym has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.
Technogym Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technogym (TCCHF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.