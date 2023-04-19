The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

HIG opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

