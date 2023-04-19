The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PNC opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.67. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $183.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 15,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.