The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.