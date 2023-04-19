Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.5 days.
Topcon Price Performance
TOPCF opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Topcon has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.
Topcon Company Profile
