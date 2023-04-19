Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 27,936.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Trex by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after buying an additional 815,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Trex by 64.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,073,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after buying an additional 420,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Trex by 237.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after buying an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

