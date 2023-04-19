Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

