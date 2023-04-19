Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. 131,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 328,064 shares.The stock last traded at $147.58 and had previously closed at $144.68.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 28.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day moving average is $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.