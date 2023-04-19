Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after buying an additional 127,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after buying an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after buying an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

