Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $68.00. Approximately 219,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 716,705 shares.The stock last traded at $41.42 and had previously closed at $42.34.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCVX. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,817,000 after acquiring an additional 220,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,615,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,458,000 after acquiring an additional 986,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

