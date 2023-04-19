Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Greg Zante Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greg Zante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Greg Zante sold 56,295 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,013,310.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Greg Zante sold 30,911 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $556,398.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,227,493.00.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

