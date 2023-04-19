Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) COO Marianna Mancini Sells 12,500 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) COO Marianna Mancini sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 287,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marianna Mancini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

