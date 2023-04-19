Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Visteon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Visteon by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Insider Activity

Visteon Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $151.95 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

