Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

