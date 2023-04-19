Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after acquiring an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

VOYA opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

