Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.42.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.23. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.