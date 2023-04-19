Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

