Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$1.19 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.59%.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

Waste Connections stock opened at C$191.46 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$148.05 and a 12 month high of C$196.62. The stock has a market cap of C$49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$174.00.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

