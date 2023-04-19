Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Waste Connections has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $142.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.08.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

