Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

