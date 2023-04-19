Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.25. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.