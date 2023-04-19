Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Trading 3.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $167.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as high as $192.16 and last traded at $191.69. 89,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 599,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.48.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

