11,550 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,550 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,650 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Kinross Gold by 761.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561,904 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Kinross Gold by 69.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,632,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

