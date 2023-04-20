12,301 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,870.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

