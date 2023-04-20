13,250 Shares in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of RBOT opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $283.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 23,538 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $65,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 23,538 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $65,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Liang bought 26,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,218,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,930.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 467,725 shares of company stock worth $1,178,798 and sold 82,122 shares worth $223,756. Corporate insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.