15,506 Shares in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $75.53 million during the quarter.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

