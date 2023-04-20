1,614 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 665,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 429,645 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,583,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,655,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $46.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.